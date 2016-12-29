PLAYBACK: NDC outdoors 13-member committe to probe defeat

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: GhanaWeb/Youtube

play videoAsiedu Nketia, General Secretary for the NDC addressed the media at the party’s headquarters

The seemingly unexpected defeat of the National Democratic Congress in the December 7 elections, has sent shockwaves through many, particularly the file and rank of the party.

Several post-election analysis following the polls point incompetency, corruption, complacency and ineffectiveness on the part of government appointees as possible contributing factors for the NDC’s defeat however, the actual cause for the fall is still unknown.

In view of that, the NDC has set up a 13 member committee to probe the cause of the party’s loss in the just ended polls. The committee chaired by former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Professor Kwesi Botchway is responsible for providing details of gaps in governance and lapses that may have accounted for the party’s defeat and recommend remedies moving forward.

General Secretary for the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia at a press briefing Thursday December 29, outdoored members of the committee. The committee consists of members; Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Ajaho, Alhaji Huudu Yahya, Commander Asaase Gyimah, four members of the parliamentary caucus including the Minority leader, Dr. William Ahadzie, Dr. Ibrahim Zubairu, Mr. Razak Abu, Hon. Juliana Azuma Mensah, and Hon. Babara Serwaa Asamoah.

The committee has been given a 90-day ultimatum to present findings from the investigations. The team however has the mandate to consult with members of the public who may have suggestions regarding the possible causes of the defeat.