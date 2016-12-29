Photos from Black Stars' training at Aquinas park

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Black Stars began preparations for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with their first training on Wednesday 28 December 2016 at St. Thomas Aquinas School Park in Accra.

Coach Avram Grant who is yet to officially name a final squad for the tournament took a provisional group of 22 players through some drills.

The provisional group had new faces such as Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player Latif Blessing, U-20 goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi , Nuru Suley and young Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey

GOALKEEPERS: Fauta Dauda Razak Braimah Richard Ofori Lawrence ATI-ZIGI

OUTFIELD PLAYERS: Afriyie Acquah, Agyemang Badu, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Majeed Warris, Rashid Sumaila, Edwin Gyimah, Mubarak Wakaso, Frank Acheampong, Samuel Tetteh, Nuru Sulley, Ebenezer Asiffuah, David Accam, Ebenezer Ofori, Latif Blessing, Raphael Dwamena, Godsway Dunyo, Bernard Tekpertey