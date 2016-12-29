Osei Palmer rubbishes claims of imposing players on Avram Grant

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

Wilfred Osei Palmer

Black Stars Management Committee Vice Chairman, Wilfred Osei Palmer has refuted rumours that his outfit is imposing players on coach Avram Grant.

There was a widespread report that coach Avram Grant has called-up a 18-man squad ahead of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon without some of his key players to start training at the St.Thomas Aquinas Park this afternoon.

Communication director of the Ghana Football Association, Sani Daara rubbished those reports by claiming that the circulating squad list is a fiction.

And as the squad list keeps delaying, reports emanated that, the coach has decided to keep it confidential due to interference by some of the team’s management members to include players he didn’t select.

However, in an Interview with Asempa FM in Accra, Wilfred Osei Palmer opened up on why the list has delayed.

“We are not imposing any player on the coach of the team,” says Osei Palmer.

”We have decided to name the squad in the mandatory period of CAF due to strategic reasons.”

“The most important list is the final 23 who will make it to Gabon not the 30 man provisional list.”

“The head coach is still assessing some players before he names the list on December 31.”

The squad list is supposed to be announced on December 31 before the team travels to Dubai for the final phase of the preparations.