NPP team rejects transition perks

play videoSpokesperson for NPP’s transition team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The New Patriotic Party’s side of the transition team has rejected the perks that come with the job, spokesperson Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

He explained that it was part of the in-coming Akufo-Addo government’s austere measures to rescue the failing economy.

The MP-elect for Ofoase-Ayiribi in the Eastern Region also told journalists at a press briefing that “the interim report that we have provided for the president-elect essentially covers the basic bits of information we have received currently and most importantly some national security briefings between himself and his representative on the team responsible for national security, Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah.”

But the detailed interim report, he said, “is what you just saw us meeting about which will be submitted to him before the inauguration day.”