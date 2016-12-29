NDC Regional Chairmen caucus call for retrospection

Politics of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: Graphic.com.gh

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The Regional Chairmen’s caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for calm and a moment of retrospection for scientific analysis of the factors which contributed to the party’s defeat in Election 2016.

The Regional Chairmen noted that: “This is a moment for sober reflection and not time to play the blame game or panic reaction… we must stop the media war, cease personality attacks. The media is not a platform for the NDC post-election analysis.

“All those who have something to contribute towards revamping the Party must use internal mechanism and structures.

“We need constructive recommendations, scientific solutions, and technical examination of Election 2016”.

The NDC Regional Chairmen’s Caucus stated in a communiqué issued in Accra on Wednesday titled: “Preliminary Analysis of the Election 2016 – Perspective of Regional Chairmen”.

The communiqué was issued after a stock-taking meeting in Accra, which was attended by: Mr Kobina Ade-Coker, Greater Accra; Mr Micheal Aidoo, Western; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East; Mr John K. Gyapong, Volta; Mr Opoku Atuahene, Brong Ahafo; and Mr Matthew Song-Aabo, Upper West; Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Eastern; and Mr Yaw Obimpeh, Ashanti.

Alhaji Sofo Azorka, Northern and Mr Allotey Jacobs of the Central were however not present at the meeting.

The Communiqué also tasked constituency executives to immediately start constituency broad-based stock-taking engagement to pragmatically come out with issues which contributed to the success, defeat or poor performance of the party.

The constituencies must also evaluate the correlation between the Presidential and Parliamentary votes vis-a-vis their main opponents in Elections 2016; 2012 and 2008.

“We must also scrutinize our campaign messages across board in the past three elections – use of technology, media, foot-soldiers, public engagements, campaign material, and other campaign methodologies”.

The NDC Regional Chairmen caucus also tasked the Constituency Executives to forward outcomes to their respective Regional Chairmen; “we must however desist from premature diagnosis and analysis in the media”.

The Regional Chairmen also commended President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur; Ministers of State; and Members of Parliament for the various roles they had played in sustaining the Party.

“We also commend our new Members of Parliament for gallantly winning their respective seats, we take this opportunity to encourage them to team up with their senior colleagues to hold high the Umbrella in the next Parliament”.

They also urged NDC members to stand firm and be proud of their government’s performance over the past years; the party safely managed the nation through one of the most difficult political, economic and social periods of Ghana’s history.

“The good news is that contrary to what our critics say, the NDC managed this difficult period very well and we are handing over a stable, vibrant and a united nation to our opponents on January 7, 2017.

“The NDC Regional Chairmen assured Ghanaians of continuous good leadership at the national, regional, and constituency levels even in opposition to ensure a prosperous future that lie ahead of Ghana.”