NDC forms committee to probe defeat

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Professor Kwesi Botchway

The outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has established a 13-member committee to investigate the cause of the party’s defeat to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections and recommend remedies.

The committee is chaired by former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Professor Kwesi Botchway.

NPP flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo beat the incumbent, President John Mahama with 53.85 per cent of valid votes cast.

President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the governing NDC, garnered 44.40 per cent of valid votes cast.

The party will address a news conference in Accra on Thursday to inaugurate the committee.