Muse Live Concert postponed to January 1

Thursday, 29 December 2016

zionfelix.net

2016-12-29

play videoEugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz & Flava, Joey B, Medikal, MzVee and others

With less than 24hours to the first MUSE LIVE concert, MUSE Africa regrets to announce the change in venue and date of the event.

Commenting on the change, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, co-founder/CEO of stated that “the change was necessitated by unforeseen circumstances beyond our control with our previous venue which would have prevented us from unleashing the effect of the event; this however affords us the opportunity to present the official first rave of 2017 with an even more amped experience”

The new date of the event is 1st January, 2017 at the World Trade center, Accra. The performing line-up however remains the same.

MUSE LIVE is a high energy no break party-inside-a-live-concert experience that will bring together top rated urban music acts, DJ’s, MC’s full audio-visual effects to create an atmosphere of intense fun.

Muse Live line-up remains same with top urban music and afrobeats stars Eugy Official, Maleek Berry, Kwamz & Flava, Joey B, Medikal, MzVee and others set to dazzle fans with electrifying performances at the first MUSE LIVE experience.

To turn up the party YFM’s Vision DJ, Mic Smith, Starr FM’s Vyrusky and Nii Ayi Tagoe will lead the pack of seasoned turntablist to keep the euphoria of the party going. Muse Live comes off at the World Trade Center on 1st January, 2017 at 8pm. Tickets can be acquired at the Mango Shop & Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall the Ticket hotline – 0243383831.