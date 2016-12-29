Man Punches Mountain Lion In The Face To Save His Dog

A Canadian man had to engage himself in a scuffle with a mountain lion after it attacked his dog outside a restaurant.

William Gibb, 31, had gone with his brother to meet a friend for coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant in Whitecourt in central Alberta when he briefly let his dog outside to ease itself.

“I let my dog out quickly to go to the bathroom, and within less than 30 seconds, she starts crying out,” he told Global News. “So I went and saw something wrapped around her – I didn’t even know what it was. I went over and hit the thing in the head. It ended up being a cougar and I thought, ‘what the heck?‘”

He saw his husky, Sasha, twitching in pain nearby and yelled, screamed and kicked to distract the mountain lion until the dog was able to flee to a nearby church as he called the local Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).





“I scooped her up with my left, swung at the cat with my right. I tried to keep it away from me. I got a little scratch across the wrist but it didn’t do anything to me,” Gibb said.

Police eventually arrived on the scene and were astounded by Gibb’s bravery and quick actions.

“I was surprised to hear that the owner took the quick action and it’s probably what saved the dog’s life in this case,” Sgt. Jack Poitras told the CBC. “I wouldn’t recommend everybody wrastle with a cougar, but in this case it worked for the best.”

Sasha was immediately taken to a nearby veterinarian to be treated for several wounds, but was later released from care.





