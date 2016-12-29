Male fan breaks security protocol, grabs Eazzy’s butts on stage

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: Nydjlive.com

play videoThe male fan grabbed Eazzy’s butt on stage

Ghanaian female musician Eazzy on Tuesday December 27 suffered an abuse by a male fan during her performance at this year’s edition of Ghana Rocks held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The male fan who could not stand the sexy and raunchy performance put up by the Bo Wonsam Mame hit maker managed to defy all security protocol and found himself on stage to grab the musicians booty few seconds after trying to have a dance with her.

He was however taken off stage by security personnel who had earlier been very irresponsible (since they could not even see him mounting the stage)

A closer look at Eazzy’s face could suggest the female musician was not enthused about the act but had to carry on with her performance.

Eazzy, formerly signed to Lynxx Entertainment owned by musician and producer Richie Mensah broke into mainstream music in 2009 with her hit single Bo Wonsam Mame, she has since managed to release a couple of hit singles including Kpakposhito.

Dubbed the BHIM Concert, this year’s edition of Ghana Rocks was headlined by BET Award winner Stonebwoy.