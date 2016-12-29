Lilwin features Young Chorus on 'Mama Boss Papa'

Music of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: Bossu Kule

Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has released the official music video for Mama Boss Papa (Yimama) a song dedicated to JD Mahama and president elect Nana Akuffo Addo.

The song which was released few days ago as a package for these two political flag-bearers seems to be everyone’s favorite at the moment.

Below is the trailer of the video, which was directed by Steve Gyamfi.

The video was shot in a church location, and it features manager Razak, high life singer Top Kay, producer Apya and many others.

Watch the trailer for Lil Win’s Mama Boss Papa…

