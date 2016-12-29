Lifestyle: How to make someone fall in love with you; 13 proven steps

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

We have all been there – you know when you are totally heart-pounding, stomach-churning breathtakingly in love with someone, and yet they don’t feel the same way – or simply don’t even know you exist.

It can be agony when you have such strong feelings for someone and you don’t know how they feel in return. Or worse yet, you do know, and it’s not reciprocal. Or maybe you think they might, but are just too terrified to ask them.

How to make someone fall in love with you

While we may not have a magic potion *if only*, the good news is there are things that you can do that hugely increase your chances of making the person that you can’t get out of your mind start to feel the same way about you.

You know how amazingly good you would be together, and perhaps they just need a little encouragement to see it too!

So, next time you are daydreaming about a wonderful, long, and happy life together with your love, why not make that dream a reality? Follow these 13 tips for how to make someone fall in love with you! [Read: 19 sure signs of falling in love to watch out for]

#1 Take good care of yourself.

The number one tip for how to make someone fall in love with you is to love yourself first! If you have low self-esteem and keep putting yourself down *particularly around the person you love*, you are making it so much harder for them to see how amazing you are.

You don’t have to be arrogant or boastful but start taking care of yourself both mentally and physically. Join the gym, get a haircut, re-vamp your wardrobe, mediate, or see a therapist.

Whatever you have to do to feel happy, healthy, and confident, just do it. It will be so worth it when that special someone who might not have paid you much attention before starts to notice you much, much more. [Read: 10 tips to look really fabulous while trying to get attention]

#2 Be noticeable.

If the person you love is someone you don’t know well, or someone you are too afraid to approach them, you need to do something to capture their attention. They may not requite your love because they don’t know who you are.

But if you don’t give them a chance to fall in love with you too, how will you ever know how they might feel? You can be noticeable in lots of ways that are attractive – be the life and soul of the party, wear something unusual and eye-catching, do something attention-grabbing and interesting – or simply go up to them and say hello! [Read: How to get your crush to notice you and like you back]

#3 Do something exciting.

If you want to know how to make someone fall in love with you, focus on you and bettering yourself. Adventurous, exciting, passionate people are far more likely to end up with the partners they want because they are more attractive. If you do something you love, know who you are, take risks, and be spontaneous, it just makes you that much more interesting and awe-inspiring.

These are all qualities in a person that attract people to them. Be proud of who you are and always willing to try new things. This will make your love start to feel as though maybe you are the one for them. And that’s how to make someone fall in love with you. [Read: How to get anyone to like you instantly in the very first conversation]

#4 Be a good person.

Don’t be afraid to show your softer side. Be kind to other people, have empathy, and do good deeds. If you treat others the way you want to be treated instead of being arrogant, mean, or standoffish, your love is more likely to see what a wonderful person you are and think that you are definitely worth spending more time with.

#5 Be vulnerable.

No one wants to go out with someone who is perfect. If you can’t show your flaws, then you’ll seem too good to be true. People crave intimacy, and so showing someone your less-than-perfect side can actually make them fall in love with you more. This is a great tip for how to make someone fall in love with you. [Read: How to talk to your crush and make them fall for you]

#6 Care.

The old “treat ‘em mean, keep ‘em keen” advice is totally stupid if you are going after someone you really love. If you are serious about this person, then let them know that you care for them.

If you act like you are not bothered, you are only going to drive them away, and then you’ll just feel like a fool. Being emotionally available is important too – if you don’t let someone in and let them be there for you, then you can never develop a closeness that is so important when it comes to successful, loving relationships.

#7 Give lots of eye contact.

Eye contact shows someone not only that they have your full attention, but that you are completely captivated by what they are saying. Feeling like you are being listened to, are being understood, and that what you are saying is interesting, is both flattering and attractive. So when you have a conversation with the person you love, make sure you look at them – lots.

#8 Touch them.

Obviously, if your love doesn’t know you exist, don’t start grabbing them for no apparent reason! However, if you are in the friends or dating stage, and you want to make your feelings known, then being affectionate and close. This can help make them feel cared for and loved – which will hopefully make them feel the same way about you too! [Read: The subtle art of flirting by touch, without making it obvious at all]

#9 Leave the past in the past.

It will be very difficult to get someone to fall in love with you if you aren’t able to let go of past relationships. Bringing old emotional baggage into a new relationship is very off-putting, so make sure you have made peace with anything that has happened to you before, and that you are completely ready to accept this person for who they are.

#10 Get to know them really well.

Make sure that you ask them lots of questions and show how interested you are in them. Getting to know someone inside out and sharing your life with them is all part of falling in love. The more they tell you about their life and the way that they think and feel, the closer they will become to you. [Read: 15 clear signs that reveal if someone likes you without asking them]

#11 Share hobbies and passions.

If you want to know how to make someone to fall in love with you, then need to love the things that they love. It is difficult to fall in love with someone when they don’t feel you have any common ground.

So find similar interests, talk about the things you both love, and take up their hobbies so you can share wonderful times together. However, it is important not to fake your interest in these things – they’ll see right through you, and this can be very off-putting indeed!

#12 Make them know they can trust you.

Trust is hugely important in relationships, and without it, love quickly breaks down. If you want to know how to make someone to fall in love with you, make sure they know they can trust you. If they know that implicitly, they are so much more likely to feel that you are the one for them too! [Read: 15 obvious signs of flirting between a guy and a girl]

#13 Tell them!

If you want to know how to make someone to fall in love with you, then just tell them that you love them. They might have felt they loved you all along too, but were also just afraid to say it!

Making someone fall in love with you is not easy. However, if you try these 13 tips for how to make someone fall in love with you, hopefully, you’ll hear those three little words in no time!