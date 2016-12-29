‘Last-minute’ appointments in Ghana’s interest – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says he is optimistic recent developments surrounding some of his decisions ahead of the inauguration of the new government, will be resolved before he hands over power.

John Mahama has been heavily criticized by a section of the public over his recent appointments and approval of salary increments for some group of Ghanaian workers few weeks to leaving office.

But according to him, all the decision were made in the larger interest of the country.

Speaking to representatives of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference who called on him at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, President Mahama insisted that, even though he had lost the recently held national elections to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, he remained the President and was responsible for steering the affairs of the country until he officially hands over power on January 7, 2017.

“We are looking forward to the inauguration. The transition has gone smoothly so far and we have engaged each in utmost good faith. Our democracy is evolving and so there are some constitutional issues that definitely has come up as to whether a President is still a president even after he has lost an election until the midnight of the inauguration. But I believe convention or legality might answer those questions.”

“So for whatever we agree to do, we set the pace for the future and so we’ll continue to work together for the greater interest of Ghana,” Mahama said.

President John Dramani Mahama has also given the assurance that he will hand over a peaceful and stable Ghana to his successor; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, come January 7, 2017.

“I inherited a peaceful and stable country from my predecessor, the late President John Evans Atta Mills and will also hand over a peaceful and stable government to my successor, the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.”

‘Mahama swears-in Commissioners for NCCE, CHRAJ’

Earlier this month, President Mahama swear into office Mr Joseph Whittal as the new Commissioner for the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The Commission had been without a substantive Commission for almost a year, following the removal of the previous commissioner, Laurette Lamptey over allegations of corruption.

He also swore into office a new director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE). The new director, Mrs. Josephine Nkrumah had been the deputy Commissioner at the NCCE for almost two years.

He also appointed a new Auditor General, and increased allowances for service personnel by sixty percent.