Jordan Ayew wanted by Shanghai SIPG boss

Transfers of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: The SUN

2016-12-29

Jordan Ayew

ANDRE VILLAS BOAS wants to sign Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew for his Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

The former Chelsea and Spurs boss, fresh from acquiring Chelsea star Oscar, has made an approach for Ayew – who could be sold by Steve Bruce in the January transfer window.

Ghanaian international Ayew is heading off to play for his nation in the African Cup of Nations next month – but he could also be leaving the country to change clubs.

He is not a starter under Bruce and he is unsettled in the Championship, so the chance of a lucrative switch to the Far East may appeal to him.

Bruce has used him as more of a super-sub, and recently he helped Villa clinch a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion at Villa Park after stepping off the bench to set up Ross McCormack’s winning goal.

The former Marseille and Lorient striker joined Villa in 2015 and has scored just nine times in 50 games for the Birmingham club.

Villa would want around £10 million for Ayew but that kind of money is no problem to Villas Boas’s club who have been spending freely – with Oscar their latest capture for close to £60m.