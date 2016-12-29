I won’t sack Krobos from Akyem lands – Nana Addo

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: citifmonline.com

President-elect Akufo-Addo said Krobo indigenes living anywhere in the country should feel safe.

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has refuted claims that he would drive away Krobo settler farmers from Akyem lands.

Opposing parties had alleged that Akufo-Addo would drive away Krobo settler farmers working at Akyem lands or in any Akan-speaking area because they had always voted for the National Democratic Congress.

But Akufo-Addo while speaking at Manyo Krobo on Wednesday as part of his “Thank you Tour” of the Eastern Region said Krobo indigenes living anywhere in the country should feel safe.

“For many years propaganda of our opponents especially among the Krobo people who are living among the Akyem areas was that if I came, they will be in jeopardy. I want to tell you before the entire Krobo people that they should all feel secured, no danger is going to come to them in Akyem because of me. Not at all.”

“I am determined to work with all the people of our counry to improve the economy of our nation and bring prosperity to all parts of Ghana. And for that to happen I need peace and unity in our nation. I am not the one coming to disturb anybody wherever they are in Ghana. The people of Krobo in Akyem are secure, safe and they will continue to be safe and live dignified lives there,” he added.

I won’t let you down Akufo-Addo also assured not to let Krobos down since he will help develop their communities. He also reiterated his commitment to fulfill all promises he made prior to the December 7 polls.

“Let me assure you that the pledges I made, particularly the one district, one factory pledge in the course of my campaign are going to be fulfilled to the latter.

I am very grateful for the confidence that Tetteh Agblezie III has reposed in me. I am grateful to you sir and I will not let you down,” he said at Manya Krobo as part of his ‘Thank you Tour’ of the Eastern Region.