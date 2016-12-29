Haruna Iddrisu for Minority Leader

Haruna Iddrisu, Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations

Barring any last minutes changes by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), ultimatefmonline.com has gathered that Tamale South Constituency lawmaker and outgoing Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrisu, will be the next minority leader in parliament.

New parliamentarians in Ghana’s parliament are expected to be sworn into office on January 7, 2017, after the December 7 polls.

Sources within the party disclosed that it was unanimously agreed that Haruna Iddrisu becomes minority leader while Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin is made second deputy speaker of the house.

Haruna Iddrisu has been the National Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress since 2002. He stood for parliament in the 2004 parliamentary election in the newly formed Tamale South constituency and won after beating a former Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Mustpaha Ali Idris who was the incumbent at the time.

He retained the seat in 2008 when the NDC won the presidential and majority of seats in Ghana’s parliament.

He served in various portfolios in government, including Minister for Communications under the Mills and Mahama governments as well as Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014. He was appointed the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations by President Mahama in July 2014.