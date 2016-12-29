GIS ready to settle ‘differences’ with Assin chiefs over training school

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: 3news.com

Chief Superintendent Francis Palmdeti, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has expressed surprise at the recent threat of chiefs of Assinman Traditional Council to close down its training school at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

On Tuesday, President of the Council Nana Kutin Amoah III disclosed how the chiefs have vowed to close down the school for the reason that authorities of the Service have reneged on their promise to recruit indigenes.

According to Nana Kutin Amoah III, some indigenes from Assin were recently not considered for recruitment though they were qualified, a situation which got the traditional authorities intensely worried.

But speaking to Onua FM’s Kwame Kakarba on Wednesday, December 29, Public Relations Officer of the Service Francis Palmdeti said there has not been any occasion that the chiefs had not been involved in most of the official ceremonies of the school.

He cited how the chiefs are invited for passing out ceremonies for trained recruits.

Chief Superintendent Palmdeti said there is no official agreement of a quota for indigenes to be recruited but those qualified will go through the same process as any other Ghanaian.

He added that authorities will find a way of settling the impasse with the chiefs but they will be held accountable for anything untoward against “innocent” recruits.

The chiefs had apparently threatened to order their people to attack new recruits when school opens.

The PRO of GIS said as a state institution the Service remains an institution for all Ghanaians not any particular group of people.

He said the Service has stations across a number of border towns but don’t recruit on the criterion of coming from those towns.

He said the Service will continue to maintain a cordial relationship with the chiefs and people of Assin just as it has done for the past 18 years since the school was set up.