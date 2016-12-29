Ghanaians losing faith in democracy – Nduom

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has charged the in-coming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to restore the confidence which citizens have lost in the country’s democratic system.

According to the party, the country has witnessed fluctuating growth under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the years.

Leader and founder of the party, Dr Papa Kwesi Ndoum who was speaking at a news conference on Thursday, 29 December has, therefore, charged the Akufo-Addo-led government to make a difference to ensure that citizens gain trust in the country’s democracy.

“It has become clear whether it is the NPP in government or the NDC that we improve, and then we come back. This see-saw, forward and backward growth in development has been a problem and for the ordinary Ghanaian it has been making them lose confidence in the democratic process,” he noted.

Dr Nduom further noted that the “forward and backward movement” needs to end with the country’s economy being placed on an upward growth.

For him, the PPP will not be only a political party for elections but will remain committed to “implementing a fundamental change to strengthen our foundation as a country and provide a springboard to provide prosperity that is not limited to a few”.