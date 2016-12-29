Former Head Of Drug Police Sentenced To Jail For Running Drug Ring

A former head of drug police in Finland was sentenced to 10 years in jail for aggravated narcotics offences and other crimes on Thursday. The Helsinki District Court handed Aarnio the full sentence demanded by prosecutors.

According to the Helsinki District Court, Jari Aarnio was the infamous “Pasila man”, who led an operation to import almost 1000 kilograms of hashish to the country. Pasila is a reference to a Helsinki neighbourhood.

Aarnio was also convicted of a number of other crimes, including trying to frame an innocent man of being in charge of the drug ring.

“The District Court concludes that Aarnio has flagrantly abused his position in Helsinki’s drug police and therefore is guilty of a number of aggravated and lesser abuses of public office”, the Court stated in its press briefing ordering the accused to be imprisoned immediately.

Aarnio has strongly denied all charges throughout the multi-year trial. According to him, all his actions are related to legal acts while in office and the operations of Helsinki’s drug police.





