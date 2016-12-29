Fans rush to pitch to take selfies with Grant

It was like a paparazzi yesterday as fans rushed to the field to take selfies with Coach Grant.

Coach Avram Grant received a warm reception after the Black Stars warm ups yesterday.



His Fans were all over him seizing the opportunity to take selfies with him.

The Israeli has been harshly criticized for certain decisions he made regarding the upcoming 2017 AFCON, especially the decision to exclude senior players Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng from the team.

The Black Stars had their first training session yesterday at the St. Thomas Aquinas school park ahead of the 2107 AFCON which commences early January.