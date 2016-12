The latest Range Rover Sports Davido gifted himself

While, some Nigerians are crying and wailing over the bad economy and situation of the country, popular musician, Davido is singing otherwise.

The self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo has declared “zero recession” for himself as he shows off some dollars while posing with the “small gift”, a 2017 Range Rover, he bought himself for Christmas?.

The superstar is known for always buying himself two new cars every year.