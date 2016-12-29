Businessman Kenpong survives accident

Kennedy Agyepong aka Kenpong has survived an accident at Bunso Junction

Business magnate and CEO of Kenpong Group of Companies, Kennedy Agyepong aka Kenpong has survived an accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

It is unclear how the accident happened. His BMW z4 sports car crushed into another vehicle with Kenpong sustaining minor injuries and pains in parts of his body.

He has subsequently been treated at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra and discharged.

Kennedy Agyapong has under his Kenpong group of companies, travel and tour service, communications and construction firms.