Bukom Banku curses Ghanaians who antagonise him

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: yen.com.gh

2016-12-29

play videoBukom Banku

Controversial boxer, Braimah Kamako, aka, Bukom Banku has done the unthinkable again, this time the Ghanaian boxer is seen on video heaping curses on Ghanaians.

According to the ‘comedian boxer,’ any Ghanaian who pass negative comments about him will be cursed.

Praying in almost three different languages, the controversial boxer said: “Any satan, any devil that is attacking my life, any satan timing me, any dwarf, any witchcraft that wants to kill me in this country, fire burn them for me.

“Father you know me that my mind is free, that my mouth is free, and my heart is free and my stomach is vacant. Oh my, God, I call you now, I command you to come and stand for me, cover me all the time that people are talking about my thing; all the time that people are talking about me, holy Jesus Christ help me by the Grace of God.”