Boy Wearing Shark Repelling Band Attacked By Shark

A teenage boy who is a local surfer in Florida, USA landed in the hospital with a massive jaw bite on his arm after he was attacked by a shark.

“I just got out of the water as quickly as possible because I didn’t want to get hit again,” Zack Davis said.

The attack happened near Avalon Beach State Park on North Hutchinson Island.

Zack was discharged from the hospital Wednesday night. He says he is recovering, but sore and tired after being “mostly awake” in the hospital for the last 24 hours.

Zack’s right arm has a giant jaw mark on it, now covered in stitches. His doctors say it looks like the work of a black tip shark.

Zack was wearing a new band with magnetic technology that advertises it repels sharks away from swimmers.

He said he got it for Christmas, adding that it was supposed to keep sharks away.

Zack’s mom, who is shaken by all this says she hopes to at least get her $80 back for the Shark Banz that didn’t work.





