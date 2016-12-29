Black Stars open training in Accra ahead of Afcon 2017

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars training in Accra

Ghana Coach Avram Grant monitored the fitness level of 22 players on Wednesday afternoon at the St. Thomas Aquinas School park, Accra, ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Gabon next month.

Grant who is expected to name his official squad for the tournament on Saturday, December 31, watched the various players who are on Holidays in Ghana go through several drills as he prepares his final list.

http://www.footballghana.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/VID_20161228_163955.mp4

Below is a list of players who opened the training.

Razak Brimah, Fatau Dauda, Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Rashid Sumaila, Majeed Abdul Waris, Godsway Donyoh, Latif Blessing, Mubarak Wakasu, David Accam, Samuel Tetteh, Afriyie Acquah, Ofori Ebenezer, Harrison Afful, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, Nuru Sulley, Edwin Gyimah, Raphael Dwamena, Bernard Terkpetey, Frank Acheampong, Ebenezer Assifuah, Jonathan Mensah.