Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom receives second Ghana call up

Source: footballghana.com

2016-12-29

Andy Yiadom

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has been included in Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

This is Yiadom’s second call-up to the team after earning a place for Ghana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt last month.

The right-back caught the attention of Black Stars Coach Avram Grant after his exploit in the English Championship.

The player is expected to hand a strong competition to Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful.

He has so far made 13 appearances for Barnsley in the English Championship since joining the Club from League two side Barnet.