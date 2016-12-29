Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom receives second Ghana call up

Click to go to GhanaSoccerNet

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

2016-12-29

Andy Yiadom BarnsleyAndy Yiadom

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has been included in Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

This is Yiadom’s second call-up to the team after earning a place for Ghana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt last month.

The right-back caught the attention of Black Stars Coach Avram Grant after his exploit in the English Championship.

The player is expected to hand a strong competition to Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful.

He has so far made 13 appearances for Barnsley in the English Championship since joining the Club from League two side Barnet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY