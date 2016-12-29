Australian Guitarist’s Tune Attracts Curious Wallaby

An Australian guitarist practicing a jazz tune made an unusual fan in the form of a curious wallaby that approached him to listen to the music.

Joe Robinson posted a video to YouTube showing him playing a song called “Uli’s Jump” while sitting in a grassy New South Wales field.

The music catches the attention of a nearby wallaby, which comes in for a closer listen.

Robinson dubbed his furry fan “Wendy.”

“Practicing ‘Uli’s Jump’ with my little mate, Wendy the Wallaby #kangaroojazz,” Robinson wrote.





