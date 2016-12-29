Akufo-Addo's success will make me happiest man – Anyidoho

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho, has said he would be the happiest person on earth if president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and the in-coming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government succeed in fulfilling their manifesto promises.

Mr Anyidoho is one of Mr Akufo-Addo’s harshest critics and is on record to have said Mr Akufo-Addo will never become president.

Mr Akufo-Addo, after winning the presidency, has asked Ghanaians to pray for him to succeed. In response to that and his earlier pronouncement during the electioneering that Nana Akufo-Addo will never become president, Mr Anyidoho told sit-in host Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Thursday, 29 December that “it only tells us that we are human beings and that we are not God. God is God and we are human beings”.

He noted that “if Akufo-Addo succeeds and Ghana succeeds, we all benefit – don’t we? If education is free, if water is free, electricity is free, no more taxes, one factory in one district, one dam in one village, allowances are restored across the board and we live in a free society, I will be the happiest person on earth. If I go and the petrol is free, it will not be free for only NPP people, it will be free for Ghanaians, so, let them come and fulfill their promises”.

According to Mr Anyidoho, “it will be irresponsible on my part to go on my knees and pray that Ghana should not progress because the NPP is in power. God forbid. Let them succeed and then we all succeed but the question is that: ‘Will they be able to succeed and fulfill all their promises?’ That is another matter altogether, but, indeed, we wish them well and we are promising them that we are going to be a very responsible opposition. …Where praise is due, we will praise, but where we must criticise, we will criticise. Where we must remind them of their promises, we shall remind them of their promises”.