Akufo-Addo to unveil ministers a day after inauguration – Hamid

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mustapha Hamid, Spokesperson for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the President-elect, has hinted that names of persons to occupy cabinet positions and other ministerial portfolios in the new government will be unveiled 24-hours after he is sworn into office.

There have been various lists being bandied around on media platforms as persons who will be assigned various ministerial roles in the incoming government led by Nana Addo.

But Hamid on Starr Today stated that that the real list of persons penciled for the respective positions will not be hidden from the public after January 7, 2017.

“Within 24-hours after he has been sworn into office, we will get to know who his ministers will be. For now I don’t think we need to give any credence to a purported ministerial list being circulated”, he emphasized.

The investiture of Nana Addo takes place on January 7, 2017 after cruising to victory beating the incumbent President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)