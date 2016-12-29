30 illegal miners arrested in Obuasi

About 30 young men have been arrested for engaging in illegal mining

The police also impounded excavators and other sophisticated weapons during the swoop at the underground mine of AGA.

The Sustainability Manage of AGA Obuasi mines, Nana Ampofo Obeng confirmed this to Adom News Thursday. He indicated that, they were arrested during a special operation by the police and military.

The illegal miners also called galamseyers, Nana Ampofo said were arrested on different concessions of AGA between Christmas day 25th December and 27th December, 2016 and have been handed over to the police.

Some of ther illegal miners are reportedly trapped underground when they detonated an explosive. The police was able to recover one body but many are feared dead underground.

Nana Ampofo Obeng cautioned others to refrain from the illegal activity, since his outfit would continue to pursue them for the safety of the nation.