2017 AFCON: Avram Grant drops Schlupp

2016-12-29

Defender Jeffery Schlupp has failed to make Ghana’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad.

Coach Avram Grant has stunned many with his decision to drop Schlupp who was normally seen as an alternative to Baba Rahman.

But it is obvious that Jeffery Schlupp’s bench role at Leicester is something the Israeli trainer is unhappy with.

Schlupp has struggled for match playing time this season as he has managed just two appearances for the premier league champions.