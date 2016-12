34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas has been arrested by Police in Louisiana after she dumped her newborn baby, whom she delivered in the bathroom of a Walmart store on Christmas store.

A store employee found the baby in the trash and called emergency services. The baby was found unresponsive but was soon stabilized by medical personnel. The Advocate reports that Kyandrea Thomas was a bell ringer soliciting donations for the Salvation Army when she went into labor