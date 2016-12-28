Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: Goal.com

2016-12-28

WHU boss Bilic expects more from Ayew

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has backed Andre Ayew to continue his run to hit top form following the Ghana midfielder’s impressive display against Swansea City on Boxing Day.

The 27-year-old, who has been struggling with fitness since his injury return, scored his first goal for the Hammers as they mauled their hosts 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew lasted 75 minutes before he was replaced with Edimilson Fernandes.

“We expect Ayew Andre to contribute not only with goals but with his all-round displays,” Bilic told the club’s website.

“Goals help every striker and now we are expecting that Andre Ayew’s top form will happen. Not just the goal but the performance will help Andre Ayew. He’s still not at top fitness because he had the injury and came back,” he added.

Ayew is expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday to join the Black Stars for preparations ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations holding in Gabon next month.

Ghana’s head coach Avram Grant will announce his final 23-man squad for the tournament on Saturday before the team departs on January 3 to Dubai to spend additional twelve days.

The Black Stars will face Egypt, Uganda and Mali in Group D as they aim at ending a 34-year period without a title.