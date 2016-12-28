The unforgettable ‘Kojo Antwi Experience 2016’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Attracting a large audience for music maestro’s show was one of the fears of skeptics due to its relative low publicity.

Surprisingly, the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra auditorium was filled to capacity as lovers of highlife thronged to the Kojo Antwi Experience to witness the highlife legend perform, abrantepa.com can say.

The usual last minute ‘fine tuning’ by technical personnel and band, delayed the show scheduled for 8pm, by an hour and a half!

Though the event headlined by Kojo Antwi with support from Efya and Kofi B was threatened by technical glitches at the beginning, its beauty was not marred.

The Asa Band kick-started the show with splendid performances of selected highlife tunes. Master of Ceremony, Carbone Kabutey, was awesome. He interacted well with the audience and made the show very lively. He was witty on the night.

Highlife artiste, Kofi B took the audience through his catalogue of hit songs including Mmobrowa, Yaw Dompre (Akua Ataa) and Bantama Kwasi Boakye. Paving the way for Kojo Antwi was songstress, Efya who performed a soothing tune.

Kojo Antwi’s entry was spot on! Scary dancers clad in white and stained with blood introduced him unto the stage as he sang Emmere Bi Beba (Maye Osaman). One could conclude the choice of song, dance moves and costume was informed by false reports of his demise. Kojo Antwi mounted the stage in a white shirt with a black pair of trousers, a red apron and of course, his neatly knitted headgear.

Unlike other events, the music maestro performed songs upon request during the first part of the show. Backed by the OBY Band, the ‘music man’ took patrons on a musical and entertainment journey well over three hours.

Kojo Antwi exhibited his deftness as a live performer and was a delight to watch how patrons were singing to his songs.

The high points of the events were when the former First lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings danced to “Bo Me Nkommode”, a song she requested and Efya kissing Kojo Antwi after performing with him. The Kojo Antwi Experience which lasted for five hours was graced by former President John Agyekum Kufour.

It was however interesting to see patrons stay till the end of the show. Indeed, the ‘Kojo Antwi Experience 2016‘ was lit!