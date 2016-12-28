Spanish coach Nus joins Ghana for Afcon 2017

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

2016-12-28

Gerard Nus

Spanish coach Gerard Nus will be part of Ghana’s technical team at the 2017 Africa Cup Nations in Gabon, Goal can reveal.

The 31-year-old, who is the current assistant director of Spanish club Rayo Vallecano, is expected at the Black Stars pre-tournament camp in Dubai, UAE.

The former Liverpool backroom staffer is not new to the Black Stars and the Afcon, having been part of the West Africans’ contingent for the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea where the team fell to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in the final.

The former Melbourne City assistant coach recently had a spell with American outfit Rayo OKC as head coach.

Fitness coach Jamie Lawrence, from England, who was also part of Ghana’s 2015 Afcon party, is likely to join the team for Gabon.

The Black Stars will spend 12 days of camping in the United Arab Emirates, before heading for the tournament on January 13 – a day to the start of the competition.

In the quest for a fifth Afcon title, Avram Grant’s men will play in Group D, alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda.