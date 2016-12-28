Solid K, newest Reggae/Dancehall sensation

Music of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

2016-12-28

Born Kwaku Asamoah-Brobbery hails from the Ashanti region of Ghana. He developed the love for music at a very tender age and was heavily inspired by the likes of Bob Marley, Alpha Blonde and Konshens’ music, most especially those that touches on life realities.

Solid K started vigorously pursuing music when he was reading General Science at West Africa Secondary School in Accra. He performed at many School related events and dreamt of becoming the biggest reggae dance hall artist in Africa.

In 2015 he released his first single ‘We high’ which’ received a lot of airplay on most of the urban radio stations in Ghana giving him the chance to perform at events including popular Ghanaian comedian DKB’s tour.

He is an Economics and Information Studies graduate from the University of Ghana and currently into full time music production. The versatile singer believes there is alot within him to offer to the world through his music. His latest single released on 6th December, 2016 dubbed ‘I know’ received over 16,000 views in five days on facebook

He is current set to release three other singles in the first half of 2017, dubbed Maradona, Hold On and Prayer. He is optimistic the world is yet to get the best treat of Raggae/Dancehall music and that is certainly from him – Solid K.