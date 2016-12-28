Rocky Dawuni picks up topmost prize at BASS Awards 2016

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: enewsgh.com

2016-12-28

Rocky Dawuni

Ghana’s only Grammy Awards honouree Rocky Dawuni was adjudged the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah Award (Artiste Of The Year) at the just-ended BASS Awards ceremony which came off at the National Theatre in Accra. He beat off competition from Knii Lante, Samini, Stonebwoy, and Ras Kuuku for the award. Other winners on the night include Black Santino (who walked him with the lifetime achievement award) Stonebwoy, Jupitar, as well as Fancy Gadam, who won Discovery of the Year. The night also saw performances from Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, Mr. Logic, AK Songstress, Luther, Fancy Gadam , among others.

Below is a full list of winners:

Kwame Nkrumah Award (Artiste Of The Year) Rocky Dawuni

Dancehall Song Of The Year

Stonebwoy – Go Higher

Discovery Of The Year

Fancy Gadam

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Mzvee – Hold Me Now

Male Vocalist Of The Year Luther – Am Greater

Producer Of The Year Brainy Beats – Drop The Gun

Best Dancehall Video Ebony Reigns

Best Reggae Video

Rudebwoy Ranking – Don’t Cry

Best Performer Jupitar

Reggae Artiste Of The Year Rocky Dawuni

Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Stonebwoy

Best International Act

Cynthia Morgan

Albulm Of The Year

Rocky Dawuni – Branches Of Some Trees

Alternative Reggae / Dancehall Song

Annette Danso Ft Buju Stingo

Best Reggae Collaboration

Redfyah Ft Jah Amber – Saturnalia

Best Dancehall Collaboration

Stonebwoy Ft R2bees – Sheekena

Riddim Of The Year

Masta Garzy – Iphone Riddim

Song Writer Of The Year

Shatta Rako – State Of Emergency Yaa Asantewaa Award (Record Of The Year)

Nana Brobbey – Gmo

Reggae Song Of The Year

Ras Kuuku – Mama Afrika