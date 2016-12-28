Rocky Dawuni picks up topmost prize at BASS Awards 2016

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Source: enewsgh.com
2016-12-28
Ghana’s only Grammy Awards honouree Rocky Dawuni was adjudged the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah Award (Artiste Of The Year) at the just-ended BASS Awards ceremony which came off at the National Theatre in Accra. He beat off competition from Knii Lante, Samini, Stonebwoy, and Ras Kuuku for the award. Other winners on the night include Black Santino (who walked him with the lifetime achievement award) Stonebwoy, Jupitar, as well as Fancy Gadam, who won Discovery of the Year. The night also saw performances from Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, Mr. Logic, AK Songstress, Luther, Fancy Gadam , among others.
Below is a full list of winners:
Kwame Nkrumah Award (Artiste Of The Year) Rocky Dawuni
Dancehall Song Of The Year
Stonebwoy – Go Higher
Discovery Of The Year
Fancy Gadam
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Mzvee – Hold Me Now
Male Vocalist Of The Year Luther – Am Greater
Producer Of The Year Brainy Beats – Drop The Gun
Best Dancehall Video Ebony Reigns
Best Reggae Video
Rudebwoy Ranking – Don’t Cry
Best Performer Jupitar
Reggae Artiste Of The Year Rocky Dawuni
Dancehall Artiste Of The Year
Stonebwoy
Best International Act
Cynthia Morgan
Albulm Of The Year
Rocky Dawuni – Branches Of Some Trees
Alternative Reggae / Dancehall Song
Annette Danso Ft Buju Stingo
Best Reggae Collaboration
Redfyah Ft Jah Amber – Saturnalia
Best Dancehall Collaboration
Stonebwoy Ft R2bees – Sheekena
Riddim Of The Year
Masta Garzy – Iphone Riddim
Song Writer Of The Year
Shatta Rako – State Of Emergency Yaa Asantewaa Award (Record Of The Year)
Nana Brobbey – Gmo
Reggae Song Of The Year
Ras Kuuku – Mama Afrika