Rashid Sumaila voted Al Gharafa best player for the first round

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2016-12-28

Despite joining Al Gharafa after three matches into the season, in-form Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been voted the club’s best player for the first round of the Qatar Stars League.

His impressive show has seen him rise to the top as the club’s best player, beating competition from club top scorer Vladmir Weiss and goalkeeper Yousef Hassan.

Despite being the clubs top scorer with nine goals in the league, Weiss had to sacrifice the accolade to the Ghanaian whose arrival has seen the club’s performance skyrocketing.

Sumaila, 23, joined the Cheetahs on a season long loan from Kuwait champions Al Qadsia and has since decided the transformation of the club.

The Ghanaian who has recently been recalled into Ghana’s senior national team the Black Stars due to his performance has guided the relegation-bound side to a title contender after playing ten matches.

His supersonic performance has guided the side to move from 13th position to 4th on the table after the first round, emerging man of the match on three occasions and scoring two in the process.

The hardworking defender was a member of the Ghana squad for the 2014 World Cup but had to wait for two years before reuniting with his team mates to prepare for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

He will start training with the team at the Acquainas Park in Accra on Wednesday before the team moves to Dubai on Friday o wrap up preparations there.