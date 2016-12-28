Naa Okailey Shooter & husband’s white wedding photos

Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter and husband

The white wedding ceremony for 2012 winner of the Miss Ghana pageant and 2nd runner-up of Miss World 2013 Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter, came off at the Royal House Chapel last Saturday, December 24.

She underwent traditional marriage rites last week with Edern Security boss Paul Eddy Quartey.

A month ago, she graduated from the University of Ghana as a dental surgeon.

She’s also alumnus of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, and runs the Naa Okailey Shooter Foundation, which provides free medical care for rural communities.