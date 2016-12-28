Mrs. Rawlings dances to Kojo Antwi’s song at Christmas event

play videoFormer First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings File photo

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings surprised many with her amazing dance moves at the Kojo Antwi Experience held on the eve of Christmas at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP), who had just come out of a hectic political season, looked to be taking time off to distress.

She danced to the lovely tunes performed on the night by the Highlife legend including her favourite, “Bome Nkommode”, one which she requested for during the first part of the show.