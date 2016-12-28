MMDCEs will be elected from 2018 – Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the country starting 2018.

The move, he explains will not only deepen the decentralization process but will definitely afford the people the opportunity to select who can best represent their interest as chief executive.

Addressing chiefs of the Central region in Cape Coast, Nana Akufo-Addo pledged his commitment to work closely with the chiefs especially in the selection of the various chief executives for the assemblies.

He also pledged to deliver on every promise he has made to the region and the country as a whole including the famous one-district-one-factory, and one million per constituency policy.

Meanwhile, the President of the Central regional house of chiefs Oberempong Nyamfo Krampah XI, has appealed to the President-elect to help restore the lost glory of the chieftaincy by involving the chiefs in decision making.

He also urged Nana Addo to cause the MMDCEs not to sidestep the chiefs in taking decisions concerning the generality of the people in the various districts as chiefs are not only custodians of the land but key stakeholders in the governance structure especially at the district level.