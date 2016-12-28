Man Locked In Movie Theatre After Falling Asleep

An American man who decided to take in a late showing of a movie after a few drinks ended up falling asleep and getting locked inside the theatre.

Justin Haworth said he decided to take in the late show Friday at Cornelius 9 Cinema in Oregon after having a few drinks at a nearby bar, but he fell asleep after only about 20 minutes of the film.

Haworth awoke about 1 a.m. to discover that the movie had ended, the theatre was closed, and he was alone in the building.

“It really hit me once I came outside into the lobby and saw nobody there,” he said. “I called for anybody and nobody was there and I was like, ‘Oh man!‘”

Haworth said he waited about 20 minutes for police after triggering the building’s burglar alarm and he tried the police non-emergency line when it seemed no one was coming.

He said he was unable to reach police on the non-emergency line, so he called 911.

“I ended up getting a hold of them, I told them it’s not an emergency I’m just stuck in the movie theatre,” he said. “I passed out during the movie and, well, I need help.”

Haworth said police arrived and were able to direct him to an emergency exit after being unable to reach a theatre manager.

“They looked dumbfounded, really,” he said of the police. “Like, how did the staff not see you?”

Haworth said police told him he would not be arrested.

“The cops were really nice,” Haworth said. “They told me as long as the cameras go along with my story I”ll be fine.”

“I’m going to tell my kids about this. It’s definitely been weird,” he added.





