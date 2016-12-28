Mahama unveils monument for fallen cops

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

President John Dramani Mahama unveils monument for Police Officers who were killed in line of duty.

At least 15 Police Officers were killed by criminals, while in the line of duty in 2016 alone, reports say.

The year 2016 saw bloody and fatal crack-down on criminals in their operations in certain parts of the country for the Police Service.

The most recent that registers in the minds of Ghanaians among others was last week’s shooting to death of a cop, Constable Kokuvi who was reporting to his duty post in the Upper East region.

At a memorial held at the Police Training School, Tesano- Accra today for the departed souls, President John Dramani Mahama announced that notwithstanding the horror that struck policing in the previous years, government will continue to invest heavily in training of officers to combat crime in the country.

“We believe in to remember and pay homage to their memories. Government recognizing the difficulty and dangers that confront these personnel in the discharge of their duties has over the last four years ensured a systematic resourcing of the service. Protective gear, vehicles, increased recruitment numbers, enhanced remuneration, capacity building and minimizing of risks to our police officers has been the focus of our plan in establishing a world class police service.

“Ghana today is a very safe, secured, stable, hospitable and investor friendly and tourism friendly country. The pecae and security we’re enjoying together with our widely acknowledged democratic credentials have made Ghana the envy of many nations on our continent.

“Today all of us feel a sense of lose, but the grief is heavier for others. On behalf of the good people of Ghana, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families, the spouses,and especially the children of these fallen heroes.”



A cenotaph was unveiled in memory of the fallen police officers.