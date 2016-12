Baby Docilla sleeping peacefully

Musician, Kwaw Kese shared an adorable photo of his cute daughter, Nana Hemaa as she turned 3 months old today.

Kwaw got married earlier this year to his heartthrob, Pokuaa.

Well, on celebrating her 3 months old, Kwaw took to his Instagram page and posted a photo of his adorable daughter captioned;

“The best gift I got from 2016. Thank God for this lovely present. #Docilla#NanaHemaa ?????? She is 3months strong today.”