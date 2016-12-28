Kwadwo Asamoah reveals what he does ahead of a match

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Kwadwo Asamoah

The Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed what he does ahead and after a match.

According to 28-year-old, he always prays to his Almighty [God] before every single game in his career despite the outcome.

“I pray before leaving the hotel – I make sure that I pray before I leave. Then before the start of the game, I pray as well,” he told Cross The Line

“After the game, when I get home I have to pray because sometimes you will be happy but sometimes you will be sad after the team has lost.

“Either way, when I get home or when I am about to go to bed, I will thank God for everything.”

Asamoah made two World Cup appearances for his country – Ghana.