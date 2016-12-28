Jordan Ayew set to join Chinese side in January

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016
Source: kickgh.com
Ghana international, Jordan Ayew is attracting interest from China, according to reports in the UK.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the English Championship side, Aston Villa in January.
The Mirror reported on Tuesday that the Ghanaian striker is being chased by some Chinese top-flight side.
It is believed that Aston Villa has received a lucrative bid for the former Olympique Marseille attacker.
Ayew has scored three goals in his 17 appearances for the Villians this season.