Jon Benjamin’s harmattan joke angers Ghanaians

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin

Some Ghanaians on Twitter are outraged by the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin’s comment in which he seems to be taking a dig at the President John Mahama. In his seemingly innocuous tweet, Mr. Benjamin wondered if the dry dusty air had been ushered in by an inauguration.

Ghanaians on social media say Mr. Benjamin was just trolling President Mahama for his many inauguration of projects ahead of the December 7 elections.

This rubbed some Ghanaians on Twitter the wrong way as the felt Mr. Benjamin had crossed the line by what they considered an insult to the sitting president.

Others felt the whole thing was a storm in a tea cup given Ghanaians and cried double standards.