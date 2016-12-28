John Antwi fined for coming to Ghana without permission

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: Kingfut

John Antwi

Al Ahly striker John Antwi has been fined for travelling to Ghana without the club’s permission, the club announced on their official website.

Antwi missed practice on Monday as he travelled to Ghana, according to Al Ahly director of football, Sayed Abdel-Hafiz.

The player’s absence comes as Al Ahly prepares for the Derby against Zamalek, which is set to be played on Thursday.

According to Abdel-Hafiz, Antwi reneged on a previous agreement to travel to his home country after the Derby game.

Following the incident, Al Ahly announced the exclusion of Antwi from the team’s squad for the Derby.

The 24-year-old who suffered a turbulent time with the Red Devils, facing long periods on the sidelines, injuries and massive fines, is close to joining second-placed Misr El-Maqassa.