Source: asempanews.com

2016-12-28

play videoJames Huud

James Huud, a budding Ghanaian American-based artiste, has dropped his latest single titled, “Party Don’t Stop”.

The Afro Beatz musician who has been trilling fans and making waves in the United State is finally back home to entertain his Ghanaian fans.

The classic release is accompanied by high standard visuals, to sell James’ unique Afro Beatz track to the world.