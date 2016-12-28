IVF Center Mix-Up Led To 26 Women Being fertilized By ‘Wrong Sperm’

An IVF treatment in Netherlands has disclosed that 26 women may have been fertilized using sperm from the ‘wrong man’ following a procedural mix-up. The Utrecht University Medical Centre said that the incidents occured between April 2015 and November 2016 and that all the couples involved have been informed.

“The UMC’s board regrets that the couples involved had to receive this news,” the centre said in a statement.

The statement said: “During fertilisation, sperm cells from one treatment couple may have ended up with the egg cells of 26 other couples.

“Therefore there’s a chance that the egg cells have been fertilised by sperm other than that of the intended father.”

Although the chance of that happening was small, the possibility “could not be excluded,” the centre added.





