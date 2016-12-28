Inform Albert Adomah snubbed for 2017 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Source: kickgh.com

2016-12-28

Albert Adomah

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah failed to earn a call-up to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Avram Grant will announce his squad for next year’s tournament in the coming days.

According to Kickgh.com sources, the English Championship side didn’t get an invitation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the winger.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Villians since joining them from Middlesbrough during the summer transfer window.

Ghana is housed alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda in Group D.